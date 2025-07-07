The Laker News

One dog killed after attempt to attack canoers in Elderbank

ByPat Healey

Jul 7, 2025 #canoers, #dog attack, #Elderbank, #Musquodoboit River, #RCMP, #RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment
ELDERBANK: One dog that was threatening two canoers in Elderbank on July 5 was shot and killed by an RCMP officer, while two others who were with it ran off when the officer shot.

Police say they were called at approximately 1 p.m. when two canoers were threatened by the three vicious looking dogs.

An RCMP officer responded to assist a man and a woman travelling in a canoe on the Musquodoboit River, near Hwy. 357.

The pair was being stalked by three vicious dogs, who were attempting to board the canoe.

Upon arrival, the officer determined that the canoers were in imminent danger of bodily harm and fired a service weapon, killing one dog.

The two other dogs ran off following the gunshot.

The deceased animal did not have a collar or identification.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the dogs is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 25-95481

