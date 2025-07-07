PHOTOS/VIDEO: Community Days brings community together at concert, fireworks

Fireworks boom over First Lake as part of Community Days. (Dagley Media photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Music, food trucks, and fireworks culminated the Sackville Community Development Association’s 2025 Community Days.

The concert and fireworks had been previously scheduled but were postponed due to rain.

On this day, it was perfect weather and the community came out July 6 to be entertained and see the big booms over First Lake.

The Laker News was on hand and provides this video story.

Video sponsored by MOTION DANCE CENTRE.

Video by Matt Dagley

Musical entertainment at Community Days (Dagley Media photo)

Some of the crowd in the early evening (Dagley Media photo)

Sackphilly with two of the SCDA volunteers. (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

Musicians perform. (Dagley Media photo)

More fireworks over First Lake at Community Days. (Dagley Media photo)

A good crowd came out to enjoy the concert, food trucks, and fireworks. (Dagley Media photo)