PHOTOS/VIDEO: Community Days brings community together at concert, fireworks

LOWER SACKVILLE: Music, food trucks, and fireworks culminated the Sackville Community Development Association’s 2025 Community Days.
The concert and fireworks had been previously scheduled but were postponed due to rain.
On this day, it was perfect weather and the community came out July 6 to be entertained and see the big booms over First Lake.
The Laker News was on hand and provides this video story.
Video sponsored by MOTION DANCE CENTRE.
Video by Matt Dagley
