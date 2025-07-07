Public Health investigating cases of measles in Pictou County area

(Pexels.com photo)

PICTOU COUNTY: Nova Scotia Health is investigating a lab confirmed case of measles in Pictou County with additional contacts who are also ill with measles-like symptoms.

Public Health is working quickly to determine the source of infection. It is believed that the case is related to travel within Canada, to a region with known measles cases. There is a second confirmed case in the Pictou County area as well.

As part of the routine investigation and follow up of any measles case, Public Health is directly notifying people who are known to have had close contact with the case. This will allow us to ensure up-to-date immunization and identify further cases as quickly as possible.

NSH believes exposures may be limited, however, there may be other people who were exposed that Public Health is not yet aware of.

People who were at the following exposure locations at the designated dates and times may have been exposed to measles and should watch for symptoms:

Aberdeen Hospital Emergency Department (835 E River Rd., New Glasgow)

Saturday, July 5 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Emergency Department (25 Bay St., Antigonish)

Saturday, July 5 from 10:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

It is important to note that anyone who may have been at an exposure site during these times and is pregnant, immunocompromised, or under the age of 12 months old should contact Public Health immediately (902-752-5151).

These individuals may be eligible for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), which can help prevent measles after being exposed. There are two types of PEP: the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, which can be given within 72 hours of the last exposure, and immunoglobulin (a protective antibody treatment), which can be given up to 6 days after the last exposure.

The type offered depends on a person’s age, health, and vaccination history. Because immunoglobulin only works for a short time after exposure, it must be given by Friday, July 11 and the MMR vaccine can be given by Tuesday, July 8th.

People who were exposed could expect to develop signs and symptoms of measles as early as 7 days and up to 21 days later (July 12 – August 2, 2025).

The risk to the general public is considered low; most people are protected from measles by being vaccinated or from previous infection.

All those who may have been exposed at any of these locations AND who have the signs and symptoms listed below should:

Call Public Health at 902-752-5151. Leave a voicemail and please include details of the exposure and signs and symptoms of measles when you call. Public Health will help arrange measles testing and use this information to find others who could be sick and prevent further exposures.

For individuals with signs and symptoms who potentially need medical care:

Call 811 if you have questions about symptoms. A registered nurse can offer advice on whether you or the person you are calling about needs to seek medical care at that time.

If you need to see a healthcare provider for assessment, such as your family doctor, call ahead to make sure they are prepared to see you. Measles is highly contagious and healthcare providers need to take special precautions to protect other patients and themselves from being exposed.

Symptoms of measles include:

Fever

A red blotchy rash on the face, which spreads down the body

Cough, runny nose, red eyes

Small white spots may also show up inside the mouth and throat

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness and is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets, or airborne spread, when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. Most people fully recover within two to three weeks.

However, measles can have serious complications, which are more likely in infants, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems.

The best protection against measles is vaccination. In Nova Scotia, every person born after 1970 should receive two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine after their first birthday. It is possible if you were born between 1970 and 1995 in Nova Scotia that you only got one dose of this vaccine in childhood.

Public Health encourages all Nova Scotians to take this time to review your family’s vaccine history and ensure all immunizations are up-to-date.

Many vaccination records are available online at https://vaxrecordns.nshealth.ca/ or you can follow up with your primary care provider (e.g., family doctor or nurse practitioner).

There are many access points for measles vaccination in Nova Scotia. Measles vaccines are free to those who are eligible.

You can book a measles vaccine through your primary care providers, community pharmacy primary care clinics, or Public Health. Find out more at www.nshealth.ca/measles or by calling 1-833-797-7772.

Additional information about measles can be found at www.nshealth.ca/measles.