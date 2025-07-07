The Laker News

Heavy rain forecasted for Tuesday in N.S.

ByPat Healey

Jul 7, 2025 #East Hants, #Environment Canada, #Hants County, #heavy rain, #storm, #weather
Rain forecasted. 9Dagley Media photo)

ELMSDALE: Environment Canada issued an updated Special Weather Statement for Tuesday July 8 in Hants County and other areas of Nova Scotia.

It was updated at 3:52 pm on July 7.

The statement indicates that rain, at times heavy, is expected tomorrow morning. Locations: most of mainland Nova Scotia.

The time span is late tonight (July 7) until tomorrow evening.

A strong plume of moisture from the remnants of Post-Tropical Cyclone Chantal will spread across mainland Nova Scotia tonight.

Rain with embedded thunderstorms will have the potential to produce intense rainfall rates, especially during the morning tomorrow.

Warnings may be required as forecast confidence increases.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #NSStorm.

