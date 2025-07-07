Halifax Water urges residents to clear storm drains, catch basins, culverts with heavy rain forecasted

Water flows from pipes. (Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX: Residents are being advised by Halifax Water that the heavy rainfall forecasted for Tuesday will create surface-level run-off.

This increases the risk of localized flooding, especially if storm drains and catch basins are blocked with debris.

To help avoid this, Halifax Water is encouraging residents to check their storm drains/catch basins to ensure they are clear.

If you see they are blocked, we ask that customers clear them if they are able, and it is safe to do so.

Customers with driveway culverts should ensure that nothing is blocking the flow of water.

For more information on the location of storm drains/catch basins visit the Halifax Water website here: Fire Hydrants & Catchbasins | Halifax Water.

Residents can also call Halifax Water at 902-420-9287 to report blocked storm drains/catch basins.

To ensure the safety of our communities and our staff, please maintain a safe distance when Halifax Water staff or contractors are working in your area.