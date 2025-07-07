New health homes coming to HRM, province says

(Submitted photo)

HRM: Three new health homes in Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) are expected to welcome more than 20,000 people from the Need a Family Practice Registry.

The Hobsons Lake Health Home in Beechville, which just opened last month, currently has a family physician, nurse practitioner and a family practice nurse and will be taking on more patients as more healthcare professionals are added.

The Citadel Health Home in downtown Halifax and the Needham Health Home in Halifax’s north end are under renovation.

Both are expected to be fully operational by October, barring construction or staffing delays.



“We continue to build and strengthen health homes across the province so patients have access to comprehensive primary healthcare in their communities,” said Adegoke Fadare, MLA for Clayton Park West, on behalf of Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson.

“These health homes will have a significant impact on further reducing the number of people waiting on the Need a Family Practice Registry.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The number of patients and staffing levels at the health homes are expected to be as follows:

– Hobsons Lake – capacity for about 8,600 patients from the Need a Family Practice Registry; this location will have six physicians, three family practice nurses, two nurse practitioners and one full-time and one part-time licensed practical nurse.

– Citadel – capacity for about 6,000 patients from the registry; four physicians, one nurse practitioner, three family practice nurses and one licensed practical nurse.

– Needham – capacity for about 8,600 new patients from the registry; six physicians, one nurse practitioner, three family practice nurses and one licensed practical nurse.



Over time, all three locations will also have clerical support and allied health professionals such as physiotherapists, social workers or dietitians.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Quotes:

“The development of health homes across Central Zone is a key part of our strategy to strengthen access to primary care and reduce the number of people waiting for a provider.

“These clinics will not only connect more than 20,000 people from the Need a Family Practice Registry with a primary care team, but also support long-term system transformation through multidisciplinary staffing, improved co-ordination, and a focus on patient-centred care.”

— Kolten MacDonell, Director of Primary Health Care, Central Zone, Nova Scotia Health



Quick Facts:

– a health home is a place where patients receive comprehensive care from a team of healthcare professionals such as doctors, nurse practitioners, dietitians, social workers and other allied health professionals

– Hobsons Lake Health Home is located at 168 Hobsons Lake Dr., Beechville

– Citadel Health Home is in the former Cleve’s Source for Sports location at Park Lane Mall, 5657 Spring Garden Rd., Halifax

– Needham Health Home is located at 6074 Lady Hammond Rd., Halifax



