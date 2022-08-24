Six local women soccer players help N.S. to Canada Games bronze

NIAGARA, ONT.: Six local women’s soccer players returned home Aug. 22 from the Canada Games with extra luggage.

Team Nova Scotia defeated Alberta 1-0 behind strong goaltending by Ellie Lancaster of Fall River and the lone goal from the feet of Olivia Jack.

The Bluenosers lost to Ontario, the eventual gold medallists, in one of two semifinals 4-0 on Aug. 20.

Besides Lancaster, other locals on the bronze-medal winning women’s team were: Emma Crowe of Fall River; Grace Hannaford of Elmsdale; Jamie Provo of Lower Sackville; Mya Archibald of Fall River; and Sierra Gallant of Fall River.

(Len Wagg/Communications N.S. Photo)

Olivia Jack celebrates her goal. (Len Wagg/Communications N.S. Photo)

Ontario played Quebec in the final and defeated them 3-0, so Quebec had to settle for silver. Quebec advanced by beating Alberta 1-0.

The team had 18 players on its roster and played together during the past three years leading up to the Canada Games.