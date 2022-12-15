Six MEH employees awarded Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal

ELMSDALE: Six Municipality of East Hants employees have received the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal.

The six received their medals during the Dec. 13 Executive Meeting of Council at the Municipality of East Hants council chambers at the Lloyd E. Matheson Centre in Elmsdale.

Each staff member was recognized for their significant service to the province.

The Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal is used to recognize outstanding Nova Scotians of all ages and from all walks of life, who have built and continue to build a caring society and Province through their service, contributions and achievements.

Municipal employees are being recognized through this medal program as contributors to building strong community.

The Municipality of East Hants recognized the following six staff members:

Mike Brown, Waste Management Centre Foreman

Tracy Dixon, Manager of Human Resources

Andrea Trask, Manager of Solid Waste

Kelly Ash, Manager of Development Services

Corrine Giles, Community Recreation Coordinator

Sue Surrette, Director of Finance (in absentia)

“The professionalism and dedication from each staff member receiving this award is second to none.

“Each person is a leader in their field and has displayed unwavering support to the East Hants community through their work at the Municipality,” Warden Eleanor Roulston said.

Nova Scotia’s Platinum Jubilee Medal commemorates the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the Throne as Queen of Canada, and it serves as a tribute to her life of service.