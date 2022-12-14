N.S. expanding home heating program, supports for vulnerable

FALL RIVER/HALIFAX: Premier Tim Houston announced Dec. 14 that Nova Scotia will be providing more assistance to Nova Scotians struggling with the cost of living increases.

As part of a $100-million effort to help low- and middle-income Nova Scotians with home heating, more people than ever before will be eligible for the Heating Assistance Rebate Program (HARP) this year.

The amount per household will also increase for this year.

“The inflationary pressures we’re seeing across the country and around the world are making life harder right here in Nova Scotia,” said Premier Tim Houston. “We know many families are struggling to heat their homes and we want to help. This investment will help many more Nova Scotians stay warm this winter.”

The Laker News was on the announcement call via zoom (there were media in person as well). Here is video of our two questions regarding those who rent and what might be done if more supports is needed:

The HARP rebate will increase this winter from $200 to $1,000. Households with an income of up to $85,000 will be eligible. Applications for the expanded program will open January 30.



Anyone who has already qualified for a HARP rebate this year will automatically receive an additional payment in the new year.

N.S. is also increasing support to vulnerable Nova Scotians. Before Christmas, all households receiving income assistance will get an additional one-time payment of $250. Full-time foster families will receive $1,000.

The government will also provide $8.7 million in grants this month to community partner organizations across Nova Scotia, including:

— $3 million for the Disability Support Program residential facilities and child and youth caring programs that support children in the care of the minister of Community Services

— $3 million for food banks and organizations involved in food security, including Feed Nova Scotia

— $2.6 million for 26 family resource centres

— $100,000 to provide $10,000 each to 10 transition houses.

There is no need for people or organizations to apply to receive these funds, except for new HARP applicants.