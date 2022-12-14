Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week (Dec. 6-13), officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 93 calls for service.

Here are some of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

THEFT AT MILFORD CHURCH

East Hants RCMP received a complaint of theft from a church in the Milford area on Dec. 10.

Video footage at the scene captured two males who entered the church parking lot took two cans of gas and a 100-foot black extension cord.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact the East Hants RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

No photos of the suspects were provided to The Laker News.

VEHICLE REPORTED STOLEN – BUT IT WAS TOWED BY POLICE

On December 12 East Hants RCMP received a complaint of vehicle theft. The owner reported their vehicle had broken down overnight on highway 214 in Elmsdale.

The crime was quickly solved when officers recognized the missing vehicle as the one which had been towed by an officer earlier in the day. While on patrol, an officer came upon the vehicle sitting precariously in the lane of traffic and creating a hazard.

Officers have the authority to tow any vehicle left standing on a roadway, and in situations where the vehicle poses a hazard, that authority is exercised post haste.

Police wish to remind the public, if a vehicle must be abandoned along the highway, call the local detachment to advise and seek assistance.

East Hants Most Wanted: Summerville man wanted on warrant for theft

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Colton Wile, 25 of Summerville.

Colton Wile is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 334(B) – Theft

This charge stems from an incident which took place in Mount Uniacke on May 30, 2022.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Colton Wile.

Anyone who sees Colton Wile is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

