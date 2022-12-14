HALIFAX: Low-income Nova Scotians will get free heat pumps and other home upgrades thanks to a $140-million provincial investment in energy efficiency programs over four years.

The funding will help all Nova Scotians move away from oil heat faster, with extra support for low- and middle-income households.

“We know too many Nova Scotians are struggling to pay their oil bills and need more help to install heat pumps and make other energy efficiency upgrades,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables.

“With this provincial investment and millions more that it will leverage from our federal partners, we’re helping Nova Scotians save money and be a part of the solution to fight climate change.”

When combined with federal contributions, the funding will help about 13,500 low-income households and about 30,000 middle-income households. The funding will start rolling out in the new year to improve and expand Efficiency Nova Scotia programs, with extra support for people who need help the most.

Low-income households can apply now to the HomeWarming program for free heat pumps and any electrical panel upgrades needed to install them. People who have already received energy efficiency upgrades through this program can apply again for this new support.

All Nova Scotians can continue getting help with a variety of energy efficiency upgrades through the Home Energy Assessment program. It is the first step to accessing rebates or loans through the federal Greener Homes program. With the new funding, there will be extra support for middle-income households to get rebates when they install energy efficient heating systems and other upgrades that reduce their reliance on oil.

The provincial funding will leverage more money from the federal investments announced this fall in the Low Carbon Economy Fund and the Canada Greener Homes Initiative. The total amount will be determined once agreements are finalized.

Quotes:

“This additional funding will allow us to help even more Nova Scotians make important energy efficiency upgrades, like heat pumps, that will not only make their homes more comfortable, but will help keep money in their pockets at a time when it is needed most.”

– Stephen MacDonald, President and CEO, EfficiencyOne, the non-profit operator of Efficiency Nova Scotia

“The comfort we are feeling from the HomeWarming program has already made our lives so much better, we are excited to see what even more upgrades may offer us. We’d encourage every Nova Scotian to look into these programs.”

– David and Aline Keddy, past HomeWarming participants, Dartmouth

Quick Facts:

— this investment helps meet a commitment in the government’s climate change plan for clean growth

— the Province will invest $10 million in the current fiscal year and $43.3 million per year for the next three fiscal years

— while the focus is on moving away from heating oil, all other upgrades supported through Efficiency Nova Scotia programs will continue to be available

— half of Nova Scotia homes are still heated with oil, and the cost has increased significantly due to global inflation and the war in Ukraine

— the new funding will help create 1,500 jobs in small businesses and trades around the province



Additional Resources:

HomeWarming program: https://www.homewarming.ca/