Location of long-term care facility in Fall River not set in stone

FALL RIVER: The provincial department for Seniors and Long-Term care said that a location for a long-term care facility in Fall River/Waverley area has not been finalized.

That is different than what a release earlier in 2022 indicated, saying a 100-bed (now 144-bed) facility was going to be part of the proposed Carr Farm Development on Fall River Road.

Recently, there were rumblings through the community indicating that the idea of a 144-bed long-term care facility at the Carr Farm Development site had been nixed. It appears nothing has actually been finalized for such a facility as part of the development.

A previous announcement by the province in February had indicated that Northwood was indeed going to operate the facility at the site. Link: https://thelaker.ca/province-adding-500-new-long-term-care-beds-work-continues-on-27-facilities/ .

An amendment to allow a 100-bed long-term care facility built as one of the five buildings planned for the Carr Farm development in Fall River was approved by North West Community Council on March 8.

Link to that story: https://thelaker.ca/long-term-care-facility-at-carr-farm-development-gets-nwcc-approval/

Brian Taylor, spokesman with the Department of Seniors and Long-term Care, said as part of the process, all service providers must follow the provincial facility development approval process which includes site selection.

“Progress continues on the long-term care build in the Fall River Waverley area,” said Taylor in a response to The Laker News. “A location was not, and has not, been finalized.

“That process is currently ongoing as Northwood continues to explore land parcels in the area.”

Northwood spokesman Murray Stenton confirmed that.

“As part of the Department of Seniors and Long-Term Care Facility Development and approval process, we are required to submit several options for sites,” said Stenton. “The decision regarding the site for the Fall River Project has not been finalized.”

Taylor said further information will become available when the province can say more.

“Once that is finalized and approved by the province, the department will be able to provide further details,” he said.