NINE MILE RIVER: Less than three weeks remain until the start of fire risk season, which begins on March 15, until October 15.

During this period, no open fires are permitted between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm.

Mark your calendars for March 15, 2025.

Adhere to these restrictions or you will receive a visit from your local fire department and/or DNRR. Charges are hefty.

From March 15 to October 15, during wildfire risk season, no domestic brush burning or campfires are allowed in the specified hours.

Burn restrictions will be updated daily at 2:00 pm.

It is your responsibility to check the fire restrictions online or by calling 1-855-564-2876 to determine if burning is permitted.

Additionally, you must adhere to municipal bylaws, which may be more stringent than provincial regulations.

The daily fire restrictions encompass open fires, including:

– Campfires and fire pits

– Chimineas, fire bowls, and wood-burning stoves

– Burn barrels

– Domestic brush burning

– Industrial burning, including agricultural purposes and clearing building lots

These restrictions do not apply to CSA-approved appliances when used according to the manufacturer’s instructions, such as barbecues, fire bowls, stoves, and patio heaters that utilize propane, natural gas, or other designated gases.

Charcoal barbecues are only permitted with briquettes.

Please be aware that consumer fireworks are banned by the Office of the Fire Marshal when the fire risk map is red. Only professional firework companies with permits and appropriate fire safety measures are allowed to use fireworks.

Lastly, sky lanterns are completely prohibited in Nova Scotia due to their uncontrollable nature, which poses a significant fire risk when they land in forests or on structures.

Use common sense