Speed humps coming to streets in Capilano Estates, other areas

WINDSOR JUNCTION: Residents are being advised that traffic calming measures are being installed in the Capilano Country Estates, Fall River Village, and Monarch subdivision areas.

The installations of the speed humps in those areas began on Oct. 19 and are expected to be completed by the end of November.

There are also installations to take place in Middle Sackville, HRM says.

Streets that will have the speed humps installed, as listed in a post on Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon’s Facebook page recently, include:

Capilano Country Estates: Capilano Drive; Elise Victoria Drive; Terry Road.

Fall River Village:Richardson Drive.

Other streets that will see traffic calming measures installed include Joan Drive in Beaver Bank; Monarch Drive in Beaver Bank; Magenta Drive and Midnight Run in Middle Sackville; Southgate Drive in Bedford; Sylvania Terrace in Hammonds Plains; and Timberlane Terrace in Hammonds Plains.

In the post, HRM says anyone who received the notice in their mail that means that traffic calming will be installed near them.

It continued saying the construction work generally consists of supply and installation of new asphalt speed tables, asphalt speed humps, associated new sign pole bases and sign pole base removals at the aforementioned locations.