Sport N.S. launches Parasport Program Loan initiative

HALIFAX: Applications for Sport Nova Scotia’s Parasport Program Loan initiative opened on October 17.

The funding will expand parasport opportunities to underserviced communities across the province by creating an avenue to deliver programs on a trial basis.

By reducing the financial barriers associated with purchasing equipment, communities throughout Nova Scotia will gain knowledge and experience to confidently deliver accessible sport programming in their regions.

Quick Facts

Successful applicants will receive all of the required equipment, volunteer training and program guides specific to their sport.

Each program is completely free and runs for six weeks.

Applications open on October 17 on the Sport Nova Scotia website, sportnovascotia.ca/funding-programs-and-eligibility .





Applicants can choose to apply for any of the six programs.

Para hockey

Wheelchair basketball

Goalball

Boccia

Wheelchair tennis

Wheelchair curling





Organizations that are eligible to apply include:

Municipalities

Community sport organizations

Non-profit organizations already involved with parasport

Sport Nova Scotia