STEWIACKE: A 39-year-old Stewiacke man has been charged with firearms offences after a complaint from a woman who reported the incident at a gas station in the community.

RCMP say on March 16, at approximately 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a suspicious incident at a gas station on Main Street West in Stewiacke.

Police learned that a woman had entered the gas station and provided an employee with information concerning a man who lived on Riverside Dr. in Stewiacke that was possibly in possession of firearms.

The woman had arrived at the gas station in a black SUV.

On March 17, at approximately 8 p.m., police, with assistance from the Nova Scotia Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at an apartment on Riverside Dr. in Stewiacke. No one was present at the time the search warrant was executed.

During the search, police seized a prohibited shotgun, a crossbow, crossbow arrows, and soft body armour.

As police continued to investigate, they learned that the man had also been involved in a number of incidents of intimate partner violence against a woman known to him.

On March 22, police attended the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility. They arrested David James Bishop, 39, of Stewiacke, who was already in custody on unrelated incidents.

Bishop has been charged with the following offences:

Aggravated Assault;

Assault with a Weapon;

Uttering Threats;

Overcoming Resistance to the Commission of an Offence;

Unlawful Confinement (2 counts);

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (2 counts);

Possession of a Firearm while Knowing Possession is Unauthorized;

Tampering with a Serial Number;

Unsafe Storage of a Firearm;

Pointing a Firearm;

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose;

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon with Ammunition;

Possession of Body Armour Without Authorization;

Breach of Firearms Prohibition Order (2 counts);

Mischief.

Bishop appeared in Truro Provincial Court via teleconference and was remanded into custody. He will next appear in Truro Provincial Court today, March 24.

File #: 2022-328037