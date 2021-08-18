STEWIACKE: A 26-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, both from Stewiacke, suffered minor injuries in a serious two-vehicle mvc on Highway 289 in Otter Brook, say Colchester County RCMP.

In a release, police say at approximately 12:40 p.m. Aug. 17, they were notified of a motor vehicle collision on Hwy. 289 in Otter Brook. Police, fire and EHS attended the scene.

It was determined that two cars, a grey car and a red car, had been travelling in opposite directions on Hwy. 289 when they collided head-on.

The driver of the grey car, a 26-year-old man from Stewiacke, and the passenger, a 26-year-old woman from Stewiacke, suffered minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.

The driver of the red car, a 19-year-old man from Deerfield, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital by LifeFlight.

The investigation is ongoing.

File # 2021-1219957