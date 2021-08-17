Commercial van slips off single-lane bridge in Enfield

ENFIELD: A 22-year-old man is okay after a single-vehicle collision on a single-lane bridge in Enfield on the morning of Aug. 16.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police, along with Enfield Fire and EHS, responded to a single-vehicle collision on Monte Vista Road.

The driver of a commercial van, driven by the man, was the lone vehicle involved in the collision.

“The driver was approaching a narrow, single lane bridge when his high sided commercial van slipped off the right side of the roadway.,” described S/Sgt. Bushell. “The bank was too steep for the driver to correct his path of travel and the van ended up on its side at the bottom of the ditch. “

(RCMP photo)

He said the vehicle was carrying commercial fertilizers and pesticides as it belonged to a property maintenance business.

“Investigators at the scene reviewed the Material Data Safety Sheets in order to determine what dangers may exist to first responders or the environment,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

S/Sgt. Bushell said that despite no serious risk identified, investigators immediately referred the incident to the Department of the Environment for follow-up and further investigation.