Police investigate report of body found in Shubenacadie River

SHUBENACADIE: Police from two detachments responded to a 911 call reporting what appeared to be a body in the Shubenacadie River around lunch time on Aug. 16.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said a caller reported seeing a suspicious object that resembled a body in the Shubenacadie River, near Hwy 2 in Shubenacadie.

“An immediate patrol was made by RCMP members from both East Hants and Sipekne’katik.,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

“The officers quickly located the object and determined it was the remains of a large cow. “

He said the animal was partially decomposed, which indicated it had been deceased for a period of time.

S/Sgt. Bushell said police have not yet determined where the animal came from.