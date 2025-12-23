Stolen vehicle believed to have been used by man wanted on province-wide warrant located

DEAN: The Jeep Gladiator that was believed to have been driven by a man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant has been located in the Musquodoboit Valley.
Police say the vehicle was located along Hwy 336 in Dean.
Investigators have seized the vehicle and continue to seek information on the whereabouts of Dale Hartling.
ADVERTISEMENT:
Hartling, 36, is facing charges of:
- Possession of Firearm While Prohibited
- Possession of Firearm Knowing it is Prohibited
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
More charges are pending.
He is described as 6-foot-0, 185 pounds.
Hartling has greying dark brown hair and grey eyes.
ADVERTISEMENT:
Police have made several attempts to locate Hartling and are requesting assistance from the public.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820 or the local police.
To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.
File #: 2025-1869042