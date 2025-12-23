Stolen vehicle believed to have been used by man wanted on province-wide warrant located

Photo of the Jeep Gladiator at one of the locations it was seen over the past week. (Submitted/Facebook photo)

DEAN: The Jeep Gladiator that was believed to have been driven by a man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant has been located in the Musquodoboit Valley.

Police say the vehicle was located along Hwy 336 in Dean.

Investigators have seized the vehicle and continue to seek information on the whereabouts of Dale Hartling.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Dale Hartling. (RCMP photo)

Hartling, 36, is facing charges of:

Possession of Firearm While Prohibited

Possession of Firearm Knowing it is Prohibited

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

More charges are pending.

He is described as 6-foot-0, 185 pounds.

Hartling has greying dark brown hair and grey eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Police have made several attempts to locate Hartling and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820 or the local police.

To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2025-1869042