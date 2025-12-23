Fillmore says rapid growth coming to Fall River, Middle Sackville; infrastructure must keep pace

Water infrastructure is one of the things that must keep pace as communities like Fall River and Middle Sackville see growth continue in HRM, Mayor Fillmore said. (Submitted photo/Google)

HALIFAX: Communities such as Fall River, Sackville and Wellington shows no signs of slowing, and that timely delivery of water, wastewater and transportation infrastructure will be critical to managing development pressure.

Speaking with The Laker News during an interview at Halifax City Hall on Dec. 19, Mayor Andy Fillmore said Halifax is expected to remain one of the fastest-growing municipalities in the country, driven in part by major federal investments in national defence.

He noted that the anticipated arrival of submarine in-service support later this decade will bring significant economic activity, new jobs and additional families to the region, increasing demand for services in suburban areas.

Fillmore said improving the efficiency of Halifax Water and completing the municipality’s suburban plan are key priorities, as both will help determine where water and sewer lines, transit routes and other infrastructure should be built to support growth.

He added that coordination with federal and provincial partners will be essential, particularly around transportation and large-scale infrastructure projects.

The mayor also pointed to Margeson Drive as an area “ready to explode” for development, praising Councillors Billy Gillis and John Young for keeping the corridor top of mind at council.

When asked about ongoing community speculation around a potential third Costco location in HRM (this one in Middle Sackville), Fillmore acknowledged the rumours with a smile, suggesting that sometimes “putting your wish out in the world” can help make it happen.

He said continued planning work and infrastructure readiness will ultimately determine how quickly development along Margeson Drive in Middle Sackville can move forward.