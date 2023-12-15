ELMSDALE: Residents in East Hants have shown their generosity.

At the recently held Stuff-A-Cruiser food drive put on by East Hants RCMP in conjunction with the Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food bank, there was plenty of smiles to go around outside the Elmsdale Sobeys as donations were dropped off.

In the end, more than $1,100 was donated in monetary and gift card donations by residents who were stopping by to shop on a Saturday morning.

One of those making a food drive donation was a young boy who his mom said saw what the officers and volunteers were doing an wanted to help out himself. He donated two bags of food to the food drive.

Volunteers and East Hnats RCMP officers with some of the donations at the Stuff A Cruiser food drive at the Elmsdale Sobeys. (Healey photo)

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said they collected 16 bins and five shopping carts worth of food.

Officers and food bank volunteers filled an RCMP truck and cruiser with the food donated.

The food was dropped off to Caring & Sharing following the food drive.

“Our officers want to express their sincere appreciation to everyone who opened up their hearts for the event,” said Const. Burns.