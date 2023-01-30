Suburban FC U-13 AA girls bottle drive raises more than $1500

FALL RIVER: The Suburban FC U-13 AA girls soccer team got a great start to their fundraising towards a trip to Ontario.

In a recently held bottle drive, the girls team, which has several Fall River/Windsor Junction area players, raised more than $1,500 in recyclables.

The fundraiser saw the girls go through several neighbourhoods including Capilano; Fall River Village; and Schwarzwald, just to name a few, in mid January.

The bottle drive saw the girls collect $1,542.

That’s a lot of bottles picked up.

In an email to The Laker News, the team wanted to pass on to the community a big thank you for helping them raise that money during the bottle drive.

Out collecting bottles in the community.

The girls team will be participating in a tournament for U-13 AA soccer girls in May. It will be held in Toronto.

Officials said the team plans to continue fundraising over the coming months, to help offset travel costs.