CANADA: A recent survey from Compare the Market AU has found that more than 60% of Canadians would prefer electricity powered by renewable energy.

However, only about half of Canadians would be willing to pay more to rely on renewables.

The survey also discovered that more than half consider nuclear energy to be “green”

Switching from carbon-emitting, fossil fuel powered energy to renewable energy sources is an important aspect in the fight against climate change.

Technologies like solar, wind and hydro power are playing increasingly large roles in our energy grid, and are likely to continue growing into the future.

With that in mind, the energy experts at Compare the Market surveyed more than 3,000 Australian, Canadian and American adults to find out how enthusiastic they were about switching over to renewables and low-carbon energy sources.

On a broad scale, the survey found that most people would prefer electricity powered by renewable sources, however fewer people were willing to pay extra for it.

Overall, about 60% of Australians and Canadians and more than 50% of Americans would prefer renewable energy, while around 30% of people in all three countries had no preference.

Canadians were the most likely to favour renewables, followed by Aussies and Americans.

Despite this support, fewer people said they would pay more to rely on renewables for electricity, with only 46.1% of Australians, 50.9% of Canadians and 47.1% of Americans willing to cough up extra cash.

The survey also asked people if they considered nuclear energy to be “green.”

In total, about half of respondents from each country said they considered nuclear energy to be green, however about one third of Aussies and Americans and two fifths of Canadians in this camp believed it was too dangerous to use.

Head of Energy at Compare the Market Australia, Meredith O’Brien, said that there is clearly a demand for electricity powered by renewable sources.

“By the time it reaches your wall socket, the electricity generated by fossil fuels is indistinguishable from electricity generated by renewables.

“The fact that so many people have a preference – and are even willing to pay extra for renewables – indicates that there is a market for low-carbon and renewable energy sources,” Ms O’Brien said.

“It is encouraging to see so many people excited about the future of energy and the planet.”

