GEORGEFIELD: RCMP are looking for information to identify a suspect in the theft of copper from a facility in East Hants.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said police were informed that copper was stolen from the East Hants Waste Management Facility in Georgefield

The theft took place on Aug. 30 between 5 and 7 p.m.

He said the suspect can be described as being white male between 30 and 40 years old, with shoulder length brown hair, approximately six feet tall with a muscular build.

The suspect. (RCMP photo)

Const. Burns said the man got to the site on a black motocross bike.

East Hants RCMP is asking the public to assist in identifying the male.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.