EAST HANTS: The office of Kings Hants MP Kody Blois is spreading good news to residents in the community of East Hants.

In information sent to The Laker News, Blois’ office provided an update for those who contacted his office regarding the East Hants Canada Carbon Payment and Rural supplement.

Tanya Moore, with Blois’ office, said that on Oct. 15 all residents in the Municipality of East Hants will receive their entitled April and July payments with their October 15 Canada Carbon Payment.

Moore also noted that their payments will included the 20 per cent rural supplement as approved at the end of June by the Government of Canada.

The following are the details on the payment structure for the April 2024, July 2024, October 2024 and January 2025 payments, as in April the base amount is recalculated for all provinces.

The quarterly base amount for Nova Scotia is:

· $103 for an individual

· $51.50 for a spouse or common-law partner

· $25.75 per eligible child under the age of 19

· $51.50 for the first eligible child in a single-parent family

The rural supplement is:

· $20.60 for an individual

· $10.30 for a spouse or common-law partner

· $5.15 per eligible child under the age of 19

· $10.30 for the first eligible child in a single-parent family

The rural supplement is 20% of the base amount.

For more information, go to the 2023 base year calculation sheet for residents of Nova Scotia.