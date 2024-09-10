N.S. Liberals: Seniors Care Grant should be doubled

From a press release:

HALIFAX: To help older Nova Scotians dealing with the affordability crisis, Liberal Leader Zach Churchill will table a bill Sept. 10 to double the Seniors Care Grant to $1500.

The Seniors Care Grant, created to help seniors on fixed incomes stay in their homes longer, isnʼt sufficient with the rising cost of living.

The Nova Scotia Liberals are calling for the program to be increased from $750 to $1500, and for its eligibility to be increased so more seniors are able to benefit.

“Seniors are being forced to make tough choices between heating their homes and paying their phone bills,ˮ said Liberal Leader Zach Churchill.

“Our seniors have given so much to our province.

“Doubling the Seniors Care Grant is just one way to show them that we care by helping them stay comfortable and healthy within their own homes,” added Churchill.

The Nova Scotia Liberals will also re-introduce bills throughout the week to strengthen the provinceʼs social safety net and reverse Premier Tim Houstonʼs harmful cuts to the Heating Assistance Rebate Program.