RCMP seize thousands of grams of illegal cannabis in Mount Uniacke

MOUNT UNIACKE: East Hants District RCMP has seized thousands of grams of illegal cannabis, including a variety of items that could be mistaken for candy, after executing a search warrant under the Cannabis Act.

On September 3, officers attended an illegal cannabis storefront in Mount Uniacke and executed a search warrant. Investigators located and seized approximately ten thousand grams of dried cannabis, items associated to the illegal sale of cannabis, and a truck and trailer.

Some of the cannabis seized was found in packaging that appears to disguise or conceal that the items include cannabis.

“We located and seized cannabis products in bags and boxes that look like regular chocolate bars, candy, and cereal,” said Sgt. Scott Macrae, Operations NCO for East Hants RCMP.

“Using branding and logos similar to familiar products means that these items could easily be consumed by kids who don’t realize that they are eating a cannabis edible.”

Some of the branded items also seized. (RCMP photo)

Officers arrested two men, a 33-year-old of Kentville, and a 29-year-old of Falmouth, when the search warrant was executed.

The two are facing charges under the Cannabis Act, including possession for the purpose of selling and promotion of cannabis. Both men have been released pending upcoming court appearances.

The only legal way to purchase cannabis in Nova Scotia is at licensed locations.

All cannabis products sold legally in Canada are required to have child-resistant packaging, and cannot be sold with a package or label that could be appealing to young people.

Anyone who purchases or uses cannabis products should store them out of reach of children and keep edible cannabis separate from regular food and drinks: How to help prevent cannabis poisoning in children.

Nova Scotians are encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or local police to report crime, including the illegal sale of drugs, in their communities.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2024-303676