Province responds on twitter, saying

they’re investing to improve cell coverage

ELMSDALE: The MP for Kings-Hants is calling on residents to help him voice their concerns over the inadequate cell coverage throughout the Municipality of East Hants.

In an email the East Hants and Districts Chamber of Commerce, on behalf of Kings Hants MP Kody Blois, sent out a message to their membership saying that cellular coverage across East Hants has not improved over the last year and maybe has even worsened.

“Many residences and businesses have little to no connection – dropped calls, calls that don’t connect, and text messages not sending,” said the message which echoes a video on Instagram and making its way across Facebook and Twitter form Blois.

MP Blois video: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1038780224466765

ADVERTISEMENT:

The message said that the issue is not only causing economic hardship for local businesses, but it is also a matter of safety.

While the Government of NS announced the $18.6M Cellular of Nova Scotia Program and with Rogers and Build Nova Scotia partnering to install 27 new cellular towers across the province, Blois wants to ensure the project helps to support the gap areas in rural areas.

He has asked the EHCC to share his request for help to Send the Signal to the provincial government in the importance of the cellular projects in our communities.

ADVERTISEMENT:

[ad rotate banner=”111″]

Signing the petition means you’re adding your name to a growing list of Nova Scotians who are advocating for improved cell service in our area.

The information will help inform the MP’s advocacy to the CRTC, Build NS, and the Telecom Companies on which communities are most underserved.

To learn more please visit: www.sendthesignal.ca .

ADVERTISEMENT:

The province also has chimed in on a tweet from Blois with the video.

In their tweet the province (from their @nspc account) replied to Blois’ tweet saying: “Our Provincial government has announced we’re investing millions to improve cell service across Nova Scotia.

“We’d welcome you speaking with PM Justin Trudeau and your Liberal Government to support these initiatives.

They also conclude saying: “The CRTC should also step up to keep telcos accountable and ensure Canadians get the cell service they pay for.”