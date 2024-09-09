MOUNT UNIACKE: East Hants RCMP have been receiving a high number of complaints in regard to off road vehicles.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP said the complaints have been about dirt bikes and ATVs driving on provincial and municipal roads throughout the county.

“A majority of the complaints originate from the Mount Uniacke area and often involve high speeds and dangerous stunt driving such as wheelies and burnouts,” said Const. Burns.

The increase in this type of behaviour is not only aggravating for the community but extremely dangerous.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said that in reality, the RCMP can’t solve this issue on its own.

“As such, we are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying anyone who is taking part in this type of reckless behaviour so that the East Hants RCMP can follow up,” said Const. Burns.

One such incident took place on Sept. 4 where the rider in the attached photo fled from police in Mount Uniacke.

Anyone with information to provide is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.