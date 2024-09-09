Fraser, MacKay selected for Brenda Wickstrom Memorial Scholarship

FALL RIVER: Two Lockview High graduates recently were awarded for their athletic efforts.

Addisen Fraser and Jack MacKay were presented with the Brenda Wickstrom Memorial Scholarship by Steve Wickstrom.

The presentation took place in late August outside the school in Fall River.

Both students are heading off to post-secondary schooling beginning this month.

The Brenda Wickstrom Memorial Scholarship is presented yearly to two students of Lockview High School who have participated in the Fall River Rebels basketball program.

It is funded by Fall River Rebels Basketball Association and a group of Brenda’s friends and family. Brenda was the original treasurer of Fall River Basketball.

Wickstrom passed away in 2004 from breast cancer.

Fraser and MacKay will both be taking Computer Science at Dalhousie University.