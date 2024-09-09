LHS Dragons start football season with rout of Sydney Academy

FALL RIVER: The Lockview High Dragons exploded in the second half en route to a convincing N.S. High School Football victory on the weekend.

As the heavy rains hit the region, the Dragons picked up the win in their season opener.

Lockview is looking to defend their provincial high school championship that they won over Sydney Academy.

Ironically, they started their 2024-2025 season as they ended their 2023-2024 season by beating Sydney, this time 23-2 in the game in Cole Harbour.

The Dragons were led by Prosser MacDonald who did a Quarterback sneak and then Lockview converted on a two-point play run by Callum Sampson

Sampson scored Lockview’s second touchdown of the game, but the team missed the two-point play.

The third score of the game was a touchdown by Anderson Chiasson.

The game was initially scheduled for Lockview High, and the lone game played at their home field, but the heavy rain forecasted forced the move in locations.