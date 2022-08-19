Swimmer discovers submerged car in Kennetcook reported stolen in 2014

UPPER KENNETCOOK: A swimmer in Upper Kennetcook helped police find a vehicle that had been stolen in a break-and-enter—eight years ago.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said on Aug. 9 police received a report of a car found submerged in a body of water along Asa Laffin Road in Upper Kennetcook.

“A swimmer had come across the ominous object about 30 feet from shore and submerged 15 feet underwater.,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said no other information was provided and police had no recent reports of anything suspicious in the area.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team was deployed to the site on Aug. 15.

“With the assistance of Miller’s towing, the car was pulled from the water,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

ADVERTISEMENT:

S/Sgt. Bushell said the investigation revealed the car had been reported stolen in 2014 in a break-and-enter.

“By all appearances, the vehicle was dumped by the culprits at that time,” he said.