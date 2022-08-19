“Nova Scotia’s Golden Girl” Grant adds to Canada Games medal haul

NIAGARA, Ont.: Jacy Grant began her foray into canoe/kayak by simply joining the day camp offered at Cheema Aquatic Club through a friend. That has led to her falling in love with the sport, and it shows.

Grant, of Wellington, is leading the Nova Scotia domination on the waters at the Canada Games at the Welland International Flatwater Centre in Niagara, Ont.

On Thursday, Grant made it three gold medals she is bringing home to N.S., teaming with fellow Cheema athlete Sloan MacKenzie of Windsor Junction to grab top spot in the C-2, 200-metre final.

A day earlier, the 19-year-old won gold in C-1, 1000-metres in a very intense opening race, and IC-4, 500-metres with Ava Carew; Julia Lilley Osende; and Jessica Mackay.

(Len Wagg/Communications N.S. Photo)

She is thrilled how all Team N.S. is fairing at the Games.

“I’m super happy to end the summer like this,” said Grant.

Grant liked the sound of being called dubbed “Nova Scotia’s Golden Girl.”

“It does have a nice ring to it,” she said with a laugh.

The success at the Games is a result of many people.

“It’s the result of all the support, the great coaches, the family, and lots of hard work,” said Grant. “It feels amazing to see it all come together at the Canada Games.”

Grant has a feeling why N.S. is so dominant on the waters in Niagara.

“We have great coaches this year and they have done everything possible to make sure we have everything we need, from like snacks to anything,” she said. “We’ve had some great coaches back home helping us get ready for the Games. It worked.”

She talked about the finish in the C-1, 1000-metres, an event she raced at Canoe 22 in Dartmouth. She finished fifth there. Grant managed a personal best time.

“Just being able to do the same race here was amazing,” she said. “It was fun to be out there on the water.”

Now in C-2, 200-metres with MacKenzie, Grant hinted that they lucked into the gold medal in what was definitely not their best race.

“We said after the race it was the worst we’ve ever raced, but it doesn’t matter we won,” she said. “We were out of stroke; we almost went in the lane.

“We pushed and we did what we had to do.”

Grant has two races on Friday where she has a chance to add to her Canada Games gold medal tally.