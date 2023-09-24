Teams hit, run hard during Braeden Bannister Memorial tournament

LANTZ: The sounds of fun and excitement echoed from Peter Smith Memorial ballfield in Lantz all weekend long.

It was from the teams competing on both fields at the ballfield, run by volunteers with Lantz Rec, in the annual Braeden Bannister Memorial Slo-Pitch tournament.

It ran from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24.

The tournament, in its fourth year, saw all spots filled, comprising it of 16 teams.

In the game we watched, there was lots of hits to the outfield and even a three-run home run by the opposing team who was facing Lantz Fire.

Each of the four years it has taken place to date the tournament has been a success, said organizers of the event.

Money raised at the tournament goes back into the community supporting worthwhile projects.

Check out some of the photos we snapped during our stop by on Saturday:

This batter gets the bat right dead center on the ball. (Healey photo)

Lots of fun and smiles at this game. (Healey photo)

All eyes on the batter as he connects with the ball. 9Healey photo)

Mark Frizzell puts all his power into this hit. (Healey photo)

The pitcher gets set to make the perfect pitch. (Healey photo)

Graham Scott runs as fast as he can as he watches his hit go to the outfield. (Healey photo)