Phillips gets taste of NCAA hockey in exhibition game with Quinnipiac

HAMDEN, CONN.: A goalie formerly from Fall River got into her first collegiate women’s hockey action on the weekend.

Lucy Phillips got into one period of action as her Quinnipiace Bobcats played UConn in game play on Saturday at M&T Bank Arena.

The Bobcats trailed 3-1 into the third period before rallying for the victory.

Kate Reilly scored the winner in overtime at the 2:17 mark.

Madison Chantler’s goal at the 8:13 mark cut the deficit in half.

On the powerplay later in the final stanza, Maddy Samoskevich fired a wrister from the point into the top corner, knotting the contest and sending it to the extra frame.

Phillips played the second period in the game.

She made nine saves on 11 shots in her first NCAA Division 1 women’s hockey action.

Logan Angers got the start and then came back on in overtime, to get the win. She stopped nine pucks in her time in net.

Tatum Blacker also played in the game, stopping nine pucks.

The Bobcats begin the regular season this coming weekend when they welcome Hockey East rival Maine for two games. The puck is set to drop at 6 p.m. Eastern on Friday and 3 p.m. Eastern on Saturday.

Follow Phillips and the women’s ice hockey program on social media @QU_WIH or go to gobobcats.com/wih.