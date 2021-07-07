Tentative agreement reached with health care workers

HALIFAX: Late Tuesday July 6, a tentative agreement was reached between the Health Care Council of Unions (NSGEU, CUPE & Unifor) and Nova Scotia Health (NSH) and IWK.

That tentative agreement will now be brought forward to the almost 7,500 members within the group for a ratification vote. The committee is recommending ratification. The strike vote that started on Monday has been suspended.

“This agreement includes a wage offer and language improvements that are reasonable and recognize the significant contributions health care workers make each and every day,” said NSGEU President Jason MacLean.

“After five days of conciliation, we believe the deal put on the table late Tuesday afternoon was one that indeed was enough to reverse the decision to ask our membership to contemplate strike action,” said Les Duff Acting President of Local 8920.

“I’m pleased that the bargaining committee was able to reach a tentative agreement to bring back to these members who have been on the frontline of the pandemic for more than a year now,” said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Linda MacNeil.

Details of the agreement will not be shared until members have had the opportunity to review and vote on the agreement.