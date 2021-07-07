HALIFAX: The government has completed a significant number of Auditor General recommendations from2018 performance audits but still has critical work to do to fully implement recommendations from past audits,reveals a new Follow-up Report.

“The government has completed 81% of the recommendations from 2018 Auditor General reports, one of the highest first-year follow-up rates seen by the Office,” says Auditor General Kim Adair-MacPherson.

That achievement is especially significant because it was reached while the province was experiencing the impacts of COVID-19 and work plans were often sidelined to deal with the pandemic.For audit years 2016 and 2017, the government has completion rates of 77% and 83%, respectively.

“There are still recommendations that are not completed and it’s incumbent on all Nova Scotians, and the Public Accounts Committee,to hold the government accountable and keep them moving to see these recommendations through to completion,” she said.

The Office of the Auditor General conducts audits to provide practical and constructive advice to improve government performance. If recommendations aren’t completed, the same issues will persist and expose government to continued risks.

Although most recommendations from 2016 audits have been implemented, the Auditor General is disappointed that 10 remain. This is the last year that the Office will regularly follow-up on 2016 audits, so it’s important to draw attention to what’s outstanding, says Adair-MacPherson.

That includes key recommendations in the audits of Species at Risk: Management of Conservation and Recovery; Homes for Special Care: Identification and Management of Health and Safety Risks; Licensed Child Care, and School Capital Planning.

Two of the 10 outstanding recommendations from 2016 audits include:-Lands and Forestry needs to review all species listed in the Endangered Species Regulations, and amend or develop appropriate practices as guided by recovery plans to protect their habitat;-Education and Early Childhood Development needs to put a clear process in place to support long-term school capital spending decisions.

“These audits cover areas that are critical to the way government operates and they are areas that are important to all Nova Scotians,” says Adair-MacPherson.

The government has publicly said the agreed-upon time-frame to complete Auditor General recommendations is two years.

“We encourage organizations to work toward the timely completion of every recommendation we make, to help promote better government for all Nova Scotians,” she said.

The full report and a highlight video are available.