Theft at school bus compound under investigation by RCMP

MILFORD: An expensive piece of s school bus was reported stolen last week from Milford.

East Hants S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said officers received a report of theft in Milford on Feb. 28. The caller reported the Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) system was stolen from the underside of a school bus.

“The DEF is part of the exhaust system and helps to reduce harmful emissions, said S/Sgt. Bushell.

A similar Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) system that was stolen off a school bus in Milford. (RCMP photo)

He said the bus was parked in the bus compound at HERH and the DEF was removed some time over the previous weekend.

“The units are very expensive to replace, and the theft is a huge hit financially,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

People can do so by contacting East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.