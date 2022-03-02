SBA planning to create mural project along Sackville Drive

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Sackville Business Association (SBA) has received federal support for a mural project along Sackville Drive.

Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook MP Darrell Samson announced the $11,761 in funding for the three murals during a recent virtual funding announcement from Ottawa. One of those murals, of the old Sackville Downs on the Boston Pizza, has been created.

Michelle Champniss, executive director with the SBA, said the group has plans for the other two locations for murals to be created and adorn buildings. These include at the Sackville Public Library and 592 Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville.

“It’s a big brick building close to the road,” she said when asked by The Laker News about where it will be. “It’s a great canvas.

“The second is going to be actually at the public library which were excited about, and that’s going to be sort of an interactive one.”

In the release from the federal government, it indicates three murals will make the downtown core more attractive and encourage visitation.

With the youth in mind that are involved with the Library, they felt an interactive mural was the best way to go.

“It’ll be one of those interactive ones where they can take selfies with and all that good stuff that they like to do,” she said.