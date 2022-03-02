LOWER SACKVILLE: Local trail enthusiasts will soon be able to enjoy walks a newly expanded trail section around First Lake thanks to funding from the federal government.

Darrell Samson, the MP for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook, announced the Friends of First Lake Society were the recipients of a $150,000 non-repayable grant from the feds Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF).

He made the announcement in late February virtually from his office in Ottawa and with media and recipients on the zoom feed.

The funding will allow the Friends of First Lake to complete 650 metres of a 1.3-kilometre accessible trail section around First Lake, which will benefit all members of the community and surrounding area.

Gordon Kyle, Director with the Friends of First Lake Society, said people from afar come to utilize the trails.

“I know there are people from Beaver Bank, Middle Sackville, and Mount Uniacke that enjoy the trail a lot. I’ve got friends in Dartmouth that all the way out to enjoy the Sackville Lakes Park trails and the First Lake trails,” said Kyle.

He spoke about the section that is currently under construction.

“The section that’s being completed right now is probably going to be more enjoyed by the local communities, the streets that border on the recreational loops that we’re putting in to finish it off,” he said. “I’m also quite sure that people that are that come out and do the whole trail experience will enjoy the extra piece.”

Kyle said it’s a beautiful piece that they’re adding on to it at the end.

“It goes right along the edge of the lake on that south side, and it goes through some beautiful park area,” said Kyle. “I think it’s going to be extremely popular.”

Samson feels the trail will be a win for even those in surrounding communities.

“There are benefits for everybody in the surrounding area from the expansion of the trail,” said Samson.