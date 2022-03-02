Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week (Feb. 23-March 1) members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 86 calls for service.

DRUNK PATRON

On Feb. 23, officers were called to a Mount Uniacke business where an intoxicated patron was “out of control.”

Officers made an immediate patrol and arrested the subject without incident.

The subject was taken to cells and lodged until sober.

DOG DISCOVERS BONES

East Hants RCMP received a grisly call from a resident in South Uniacke on Feb. 24. The caller reported the family dog had been coming home with suspicious bones for the past few weeks.

The caller wondered if the bones were actually human-related.

An officer collected the suspect bones and delivered them to the medical examiner’s office for verification.

As it turned out, the bones were animal in nature, and probably from a deer.

FRAUD INVOLVING COMPUTER

On Feb. 26, East Hants RCMP received a call of attempted fraud. The caller reported that he was on Facebook and opened a video on his news reel.

While watching this video, his computer locked, and a message came on the screen telling him to contact Microsoft at a number which was provided.

The caller dialed the number and reached a female who took control of his computer remotely with his permission. The female asked the caller to log into his banking website. This raised the suspicions of the caller and he hung up.

Police say this was unequivocally a scam and a fraud was prevented by the caller’s awareness to the threat at hand. Police want to remind residents to never disclose banking information over the phone or online.

If a person is ever unsure about a situation like this, they should cease any further correspondence until they have spoken with police.

