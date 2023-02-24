Tide Fest recruiting new volunteers for summer festival, board

LANTZ: A summertime community festival is seeking out new volunteers to keep the successful event running this summer in Lantz.

East Hants! Tide Fest is in need of new volunteer board/planning committee members to keep going. They’re also looking for community groups to join forces with Tide Fest for great fundraising opportunities.

They are asking residents in the community:

Do you have a few spare hours a month and a desire to plan something FUN for your community?

Do you volunteer with an existing sports team, rec association, or another non-profit group that would partner with Tide Fest with a portion of proceeds going back to your organization?

Would you hate to see Tide Fest go away and are willing to donate your time to see it succeed?

Organizers say in a post on the festival’s Facebook page that they are looking for people from all walks of life and areas of the community to carry on this meaningful community event.

“No level of experience is required, just the desire to dig in and join the Come Home East Hants Association, a registered not-for-profit whose sole purpose is to give back to East Hants by organizing Tide Fest each year.”

If you’re looking for a fun and rewarding volunteer opportunity, they want you.

Reach out to them by email at ehtidefest@gmail.com to learn more.

Please note, no date or other plans have been set for 2023 – details TBD based on volunteer response from the community.