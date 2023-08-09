ENFIELD: A 48-year-old Lantz woman was arrested Aug 4 following a traffic stop by police.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Hwy 2 in Enfield.

“The driver was found to be driving an unregistered vehicle with no insurance and a revoked driver’s licence,’ said Const. Burns.

He said further investigation showed that the female had an outstanding warrant for her arrest out of Halifax.

Const. Burns said Diana McMaster, 48, of Lantz was arrested.

She was later released for a new court date, he said.