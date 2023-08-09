Police investigating theft of motorcycle in East Noel

EAST NOEL: The theft of a motorcycle from a residence in East Noel is under investigation, police said.

East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns said officers were alerted to the theft on Aug. 2.

“The theft of the motorcycle is believed to have occurred between July 18 and Aug. 2, “ said Const. Burns.

The victim reported that his white Husqvarna TX300 was worth approximately $16,000.

Const. Burns said there is no video surveillance available and no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.