Newly licensed driver nabbed by RCMP for stunting on Hwy 102

LANTZ: An 18-year-old East Stewiacke man has been charged with stunting after East Hants RCMP nabbed him doing well over the posted speed limit in Lantz on Aug. 7.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said the vehicle driven by the man was clocked going 168 km/h in a 110 zone on Hwy 102 in Lantz late in the evening.

“The newly licensed driver was pulled over and charged for stunting,” said Const. Burns.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The charge of stunting carries a monetary penalty of $2,422.50.

“The man’s vehicle was seized and towed,’ said Const. Burns.

He said if convicted, the charge will cause serious financial ramifications in the way of insurance costs for the man for years to come.