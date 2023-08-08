Rangers bring home U-15 AA banner from Summerside tournament

SUMMERSIDE: When the Tri County Rangers headed home across the Confederation Bridge on the weekend, they brought some extra hardware with them.

The U-15 AA Rangers went undefeated in five contests to win the Summerside Area Baseball Association (SABA) U-15 AA tournament.

Tri County, which has players from the LWF Baseball Association as well as those in Bedford and Sackville, won all three round robin games they played, then won the semi-final before taking the championship final over a fellow Bluenose entry.

The Rangers had three players of the game during game action. They were Brady Tovell; Ethan Lavine; and Jake Sangster.

Tri County was one of 16 teams taking part in the SABA tournament, which ironically saw the final four teams to advance to the semi-final round all being from Nova Scotia.

Those four teams were the Rangers; the East Hants Nationals (Corridor Minor Baseball); Hammonds Plains; and Yarmouth.

The Rangers won their round-robin games by scores as follows: Rangers 7, Cornwall 3; Rangers 9, Summerside 4, Tri County 7, Capital District (Charlottetown) 6.

In the semi-final play, the Rangers defeated Hammonds Plains 5-1 to advance to the final. Meanwhile, Yarmouth beat East Hants to be the opposition for Tri County.

In the championship final, the Rangers used stellar pitching and quick offence to earn the 8-0 victory over Yarmouth.