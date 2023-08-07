PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Rain causes second washout, more damage

SOUTH MAITLAND: The rain on Friday night into Saturday Aug. 4-5 saw Highway 215 and Highway 236 (Rocks Road) wash out for a second time in just two weeks.

The second wash out came mere hours after it was reopened the night of Aug, 4 following repairs by construction crews of the wash out that left the community split in two for almost 13 days.

Barriers indicating and posts/advisories sent out by the province said that Hwy 215/Hwy 236 intersection was closed to vehicles.

However, while The Laker News and CBC N.S. were at the site on Sunday afternoon vehicles were coming down it going around the pylons and road closed sign from Maitland way and from the Shubenacadie way. Even a few motorcycles went around the barriers and up the road filled with gravel, and only passable one way at time.

Highway 215/Hwy 236 is back closed after Saturday’s rain washed out repairs crews had made. (Healey photo)

Hants MLA John A. MacDonald posted an update after visiting Highway 215 late Sunday morning with an area supervisor with he Department of Public Works.

“Minister Kim Masland has told me this is a top priority on getting this road fixed,” MacDonald said in a post on his Facebook page after talking with Masland.

He said they are still waiting on Dexter to let them know if they can get a crew there for Monday Aug. 7.

“Until then Hwy 215 around Hwy 236 is closed,” he said.

Barricades mark where the road ends before a deep fall down to the water/wooded area below. (Healey photo)

Damage done to the road in front of a home at the Rocks Road/Hwy 215 intersection. (Healey photo)

He also gave short updates on other problem areas in East Hants.

“Public Works team are working on New Dublin, Mosher, Maloney and on Mill Village Road,” said MacDonald.

MacDonald said if residents had a driveway washed out or anything else, please reach out to Public Works so they know about it.

The Operation Contact Centre can be reached 1-844-696-7737 or by email at tir-occ@novascotia.ca .

