From the Firehouse – July 2023 calls

MILFORD: Here is a look at the busy month of July for local volunteer fire departments across the municipality and Stewiacke.

The following information is provided by Milford fire; Enfield fire; Lantz fire; Stewiacke fire; Nine Mile River fire; Shubenacadie fire; Uniacke & District fire; and Kennetcook fire.

The month of July remained busy for Milford Fire, responding to 18 Calls. The department was called for mutual aid on nine incidents.

Firefighters heard the tones on their pagers for 11 Motor Vehicle collisions; three Public Assists; two Grass / Brush Fires; one Structure Fire and one CO Alarm call.

Stewiacke fire attended to 24 calls during the month, led by nine mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments due to the July 22 flooding.

They also responded for six medical assists; three residential and two commercial fire alarms; two mvc’s; one structure fire; and one power lines on a vehicle.

For firefighters with Shubenacadie Fire, they responded to 23 calls, including 10 in their own area. That number included four flood calls; three mvc’s; and three gas detectors calls.

The department also responded to 13 mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments. They attended to three calls in Indian Brook (alarm call; mvc; rescue); Milford fire (gas detector call; four mvc’s); Maitland fire (one medical); Kennetcook fire (gas detector, stood down0; and Nine Mile River (public assist/rescue).

Lantz fire responded to 45 calls, the busiest month for them in years, including 19 medical assists.

The firefighters heard the “sound of their people” also for seven water rescues; six mvc’s; four public assists (flooding); three alarms; two heating equipment fires; two gas leaks; and two structure fires.

For Kennetcook fire, they had 12 total calls led by four medical assists.

The firefighters also attended to two ATV requests; two alarms; one flood; and one smoke condition call.

Enfield Fire responded to 41 calls led by 20 medical assists. Firefighters heard their pager tone six times for other type of calls; four mutual aid requests; four mvc’s; three structure fires; three alarm activations; and one brush fire.

For Nine Mile River fire, they had 10 calls, led by three persons trapped and three mutual aid requests.

The department also attended one mvc; one herbage fire; one medical assist; and one tree on power lines.

Uniacke & District Volunteer fire in Mount Uniacke responded to 28 calls during July with that tally led by seven medical assists and four mvc’s.

They also rolled out the doors in the fire trucks for four mutual aid request; three public assists; two illegal burns; two dumpster fires; two structure fires; one vehicle fire; one fire alarm; in carbon monoxide alarm call; and one gas/odour.

Elmsdale fire didn’t provide call info before we posted this story.

