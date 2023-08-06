Brown, White to represent Hants North on U-13 N.S. team at nationals

KENNETCOOK: Two Hants North Jays baseball players are heading to nationals later this month in Ontario.

Team Nova Scotia announced their roster for the Baseball Canada U-13 boys national championship recently.

Colby Brown and Tyler White were the only two Jays players named to the Baseball Nova Scotia squad for the Aug. 24-27 tournament in Woodstock, Ont.

Players from across the province tried out for the team on several days before the team was narrowed to the final roster.

Nova Scotia will open the tournament against British Columbia on Aug. 25 in a 3:30 p.m. Eastern time first pitch game.

Game two will go Friday morning Aug. 26 when they battle Newfoundland and Labrador in a 9 a.m. Eastern game.

The Bluenosers final round robin game is scheduled for Friday night Aug. 25 against New Brunswick. First pitch is set for 7”15 p.m.

The playoffs, semi-finals, and championship games are scheduled for Aug. 26 and Aug. 27.